Antioch’s interim city manager offers brief message on transition

By Allen Payton

In his first Weekly Report, dated March 17, 2017, Antioch’s Interim City Manager Ron Bernal offered the following message about his service while the city council pursues hiring a permanent replacement for former City Manager Steve Duran.

“The departure of former City Manager Duran on Tuesday night has resulted in a whirlwind transition to the new position of Interim City Manager. I am prepared and committed to keeping the City of Antioch moving in a positive and prosperous direction,” Bernal wrote. “As we begin the process of securing a permanent City Manager, the support of the City Council, staff, local businesses and the individuals and families that call Antioch home is appreciated.”

Bernal was promoted to the part-time position of Assistant City Manager on April 17, last year. He is also the city’s Public Works Director. (See related article).



Share this:



R. Bernal

