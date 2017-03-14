Antioch community leaders speak in favor of city manager’s dismissal

By Allen Payton

In a show of solidarity, and a rarely seen large attendance during the public comments period prior to a closed-door session of the Antioch City Council, about 50 community leaders joined together and called for the firing of City Manager Steve Duran.

Upset with the way Duran has either treated them individually, their organizations and efforts since he was hired three years ago, or his comments about Mayor Sean Wright, made in a recent East Bay Times article, each speaker offered their reasons for why they wanted Duran to go and asked the council to fire him during their closed session, immediately following.

Speakers included long-time residents, business owners, former council and school board members and leaders of community organizations.

Duran sat there listening for over an hour to the negative comments directed at him, mainly looking down, until Antioch-based new home developer and long-time Rotarian Gordon Gravelle spoke. Then, Duran looked up and listened to what Gravelle had to say.

“You know when I read this article I was disgusted,” he said. “Disgusted because it put Antioch in a bad light, again.”

“Why would this happen like this?” Gravelle asked. “That this type of dirty laundry would have to be exposed to the public. It doesn’t.”

“I just want to give the council not a warning it might be a tip or a hint. I’ve been involved in litigation way too many times in my life,” he shared. “Always keep in mind that when you go in your attorneys will tell you it’s a slam dunk case. Then you get in $50,000 and it’s a 50/50 chance. “I don’t want this city, this learned council to get into this,” Gravelle continued. “Step back and take a look at all the facts.”

“The city is doing nothing right now and needs to move forward,” he concluded.

Richard Pagano, the new CEO of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce spoke on behalf of the city’s business organization in favor of the termination of Duran’s contract.

More than two months have now passed in 2017 and the direction of the city of Antioch must begin to quickly clarify. It is time for the City Council to take the reins of policy and lead the City of Antioch rapidly to a new and more successful place. The people who live and work in Antioch are your constituents, and all of your decisions should put the interests of these citizens, businesses, visitors, employees, etc. in the top priority. Policies and actions that focus on this simple priority would be most welcome and expected by the 2016 voters. The City Manager has already stated publicly that he will leave during this year. However, the City of Antioch cannot remain stuck in an old operational mode for most of 2017. As a result, we urge the City Council to rapidly remove the current City Manager. It is time to get on with making steady progress in the City of Antioch under a policy direction which is set, monitored, and corrected as needed from the City Council. It’s not that the current City Manager is not good at his job. It’s that he’s not a good fit for our city. The downtown plan has continued to stall, and the Somersville area is littered with garbage, homeless, and vacant shopping centers. To put it another way, economic development in our community is nonexistent and action on chronic problems is far too slow. In recent days, several articles have emerged in local newspapers. These articles suggest a very dysfunctional relationship at City Hall. The City Manager suggests that the new Mayor is somehow “meddling” and yet he is in fact, the new mayor according to citizen voting. The Mayor and the City Council should be directing City policy and yet the City Manager seems to resist this as he tries to control everything at City Hall. Maybe this explains why it takes so long for things to happen at City Hall without openness, engagement, delegation, and enablement styles of leadership? In the article, the City Manager now appears to threaten the Mayor with a lawsuit? Really? The last thing that the City of Antioch needs is another wasted year. Let’s cut our losses and move on. The Antioch Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of its membership, respectfully requests that the City Council discuss and act on the termination of the city manager and establish temporary leadership. The City of Antioch deserves a City Manager who can lead city hall – under a policy direction as set by the City Council – toward a path of economic vitality. As business owners with employees, we recognize there are times when it makes good business-sense to let an employee go. Even if their termination comes at a potential financial loss. This is one of those situations. The Antioch Chamber believes even with this loss we will be avoiding situations and contracts that can cost the city far more expense than this small loss will amount to in the overall budget.

One indication that Duran may have already agreed to go quietly, was given following the public comments, when City Attorney Michael Virgilia asked the council to include Assistant City Manager Ron Bernal in the closed session agenda item 8, which was listed as “Conference with Labor Negotiators.” Agenda item 7 was listed as “Public Employee Dismissal.”

The regular council meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. in the Antioch City Council Chambers at City Hall, at 200 H Street in downtown. It can also be viewed on Comcast Local Cable Access Channel 24 or on the city’s website, via live stream video, here.

See the complete agenda and packet, here:

Please check back later for more comments from members of the public.



Closed Session Public Comments audience

