Antioch Police force grows to 100 sworn officers with addition of new cop on Tuesday

By Allen Payton

During an oath of office ceremony at the Antioch Police Facility on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, the Antioch Police force grew to 100 sworn officers, with the addition of new Officer Ryan Duff.

Captain Tammany Brooks provided the following background on Duff:

“Ryan grew up in the Los Angeles area until he was 13 years old and moved to Antioch where he attended Deer Valley High School. After graduating from DVHS, Ryan attended Los Medanos College and eventually transferred to California State University, Hayward where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

After finishing college Ryan decided he wanted to start an exciting career in Law Enforcement. Ryan has nearly 10 years of law enforcement experience. He previously worked for the Emeryville and Concord Police Departments.

During his career Ryan has worked as a patrol officer, a range instructor, a defensive tactics instructor, an impact weapons instructor, and an FTO. Ryan is excited to join the Antioch Police Department. He is looking forward to working and contributing his efforts to improve the community and the department.

Ryan enjoys BBQ’ing for his family and friends, working on his cars, and going on family road trips.”

The addition of Duff brings the APD 11 net additional officers and half-way to the 22 more officers promised by the city council, from the funds provided by the Measure C half-cent sales tax passed in November, 2013.



New Officer Ryan Duff

