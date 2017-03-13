New indoor mega-water park and resort in Brentwood, near border of Antioch, being studied

By Allen Payton

According to a January article in the Brentwood Press, Great Wolf Lodge resorts may open an indoor mega-water park in Brentwood and is undergoing a feasibility study by an independent, outside agency.

The Wisconsin-based company operates 15 parks around the nation, including one in Anaheim that just opened, and one in Canada. They featurie an indoor water park, a hotel, family entertainment centers, restaurants, retail stores and meeting rooms fit for conferences and seminars.

If Brentwood is chosen, the 50-acre, 500- to 800-room resort will likely be located near Sand Creek Road off Highway 4, according to the Press report. If it’s on the west side of Highway 4, then it would be located on Antioch’s border along the planned extension of Heidorn Ranch Road, which is to intersect with an extended Sand Creek Road between Highway 4 in Brentwood and Deer Valley Road in Antioch.

In January, the Brentwood City Council voted to spend $275,000 on an independent study on the economic viability of the resort.

For more information visit the Great Wolf Lodge website at https://www.greatwolf.com/



Great Wolf Lodget photo

