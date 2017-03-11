Another computer stolen from a Starbucks patron during snatch and run, one suspect caught

Following are the Antioch Police Department calls for service highlights as published in City Manager Steve Duran’s Weekly Report dated March 3, 2017 and provided by Chief of Police Allan Cantando.

Calls for Service and Arrest Data:

Time Period: 02/23/17 00:00:00 – 03/01/17 23:59:59

Number of Calls for Service: 1,628

Number of Case Reports: 281

Number of Arrests: 62

Felony: 34

Misdemeanor: 28

Arrests with DUI charge: 6

The data is based upon unaudited CAD/RMS data at time of report generation.

3/1/17 at 12:30 pm, Antioch PD received information of a stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Sycamore Dr. An officer was in the area and located the vehicle on W. Madill St. near G St. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted and 23 year old John Earlywine was taken into custody without incident. He was also found to have a warrant for his arrest . He was later transported to County Jail, and the stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.

. Wiley was arrested without incident and sent to County Jail. 2/26/17 at 9:00 am, an officer followed up with the victim from an assault that occurred at the Somersville Town Center on Somersville Rd. on 2/21/17. It was discovered the victim had been admitted into an area hospital for a serious head injury from the assault; however, the victim had since been discharged from the hospital. The officer then contacted the 14 year old female suspect in the 4100 block of Delta Fair Blvd. and arrested her without incident. The juvenile suspect admitted to her involvement in the fight and was later booked into Juvenile Hall for felony assault.

. He was taken into custody without incident and later booked into County Jail. 2/25/17 at 8:37 pm, an officer attempted a vehicle stop on a Honda that was being driven by 36 year old Daniel Torres for vehicle code violations . Torres yielded, but as the officer was starting to exit his vehicle, Torres sped off . Torres drove less than a block before colliding with truck and trailer that was exiting westbound Highway 4. Torres’ vehicle became disabled, and he attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody without further incident . Torres was found to be on Federal Probation with a probation warrant for his arrest . A search of his vehicle was done and he was found to be in possession of almost 5 ounces of methamphetamine . Torres was later booked into County Jail for narcotics charges, attempting to evade police, and his warrant.

. until Antioch PD officers arrived on scene. The second suspect was able to escape in an awaiting vehicle. Arnold was arrested for burglary and grand theft and sent to County Jail. 2/25/17 at 4:17 pm, officers were dispatched to California Check Cashing on Delta Fair Blvd. on a report of subjects loitering in front of the business. Officers arrive and contacted 18 year old Damarcus Murry, and two 17 year old males and advised them not to loiter in the area or risk being cited. Approximately one hour later, officers were sent back to the area because the group returned. Murry and one of the 17 year olds became combative and were taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers . Murry was found to be in possession of marijuana for sales and was sent to County Jail for the drug possession charges as well as resisting arrest. The 17 year old was sent to Juvenile Hall for loitering and resisting arrest.

He was later booked into County Jail. 2/24/17 at 10:32 pm, an officer was in the parking lot of the Holiday Lodge on W. 10th St. when he saw an Audi A4 driving eastbound on W. 10th St. The officer recognized the Audi as being stolen on 2/22/17 during an armed robbery . The officer followed the Audi until cover units could arrive and a traffic enforcement stop was conducted on California Ave. in Pittsburg. 30 year old Brandon Lopez was contacted as the driver and 38 year old Susan Martin was contacted as the passenger in the Audi. Lopez was searched and found to be in possession of about 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine . The vehicle was searched and a loaded pistol was found in a backpack inside of the vehicle . Lopez was found to have a felony warrant . Both were booked into the County Jail for vehicle theft, narcotics and weapons charges.

. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to County Jail. 2/23/17 at 7:31 am, officers were dispatched to the parking lot at Waldie Plaza for a disturbance. The caller indicated a male subject was inside a maroon Cadillac honking his horn excessively while yelling. Upon arrival, 56 year old David Peacock was located behind the wheel of his running but parked Cadillac. Peacock showed objective signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A series of field sobriety tests were given which Peacock failed. Peacock was subsequently arrested and transported to County Jail for DUI.



