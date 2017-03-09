Antioch teen earns highest honor from American Heritage Girls

Antioch 18-year-old, Deirdre Ferrari has earned the highest recognition the American Heritage Girls (AHG) offers, the Stars & Stripes Award. In addition to living out the AHG Creed and Oath, award recipients have completed a number of requirements to achieve this honor, including:

. Earning a total of 16 Merit Badges

. Earning the Religious Recognition associated with their denomination

. Having held a leadership position in their troop for a minimum of six months

. Planning, developing, and providing leadership to others in a 100+ hour service project

. Writing a Life Ambition/Spiritual Walk Essay and mini-resume

. Receiving at least 3 Letters of Reference

. Passing a Board of Review

Ferrari chose to serve the Salvation Army Antioch Corps by building a community garden to help promote healthy eating and to teach others in the community about gardening.

She has served as the troop Skipper and has also received the Dolly Madison and God & Life Awards.

A member of American Heritage Girls Troop CA1334, Ferrari is just the 286th girl, nationally to earn the prestigious Stars & Stripes Award in AHG’s 21 year history. She will be recognized in a Court of Honor Ceremony on Saturday March 18th, 2017, 1:30 pm at the Salvation Army Antioch Corps on E. Tregallas Road.

Ferrari is a member of Golden Hills Community Church and is active at her church serving in Awana, Vacation Bible School, and playing guitar on the High School Worship Team. She attends Visions in Education Charter School, where she is a senior.

She is the daughter of France Harrison of Antioch and John Ferrari of Tracy. She is also the granddaughter of Frank and Jeanne Brickey of Antioch, CA.

American Heritage Girls, Inc., is the premier national character development organization for young women, ages 5-18, that embraces Christian values and encourages family involvement. For more information on American Heritage Girls, visit www.ahgonline.org.



Deirdre S&S Board of Review day

