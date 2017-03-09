«
Antioch Library to host Know Your Rights! Immigration Workshops

The Antioch Library will be hosting two informational immigration workshops. The first, on Wednesday, March 22nd is being conducted by the International Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA), from 6:30-7:30 p.m. IIBA is a nonprofit organization, providing immigration legal services, with offices around the Bay Area, including in Antioch.

The second workshop will be held on Saturday, April 22nd from 1:00-3:00, and is being led by the Contra Costa County Bar Association. Both events will offer assistance from immigration attorneys, who will be on hand to answer questions regarding recent executive orders, rights when dealing with an immigration agent, worker rights, etc. Registration is requested: www.cccba.org/community/calendar/event.php?id=9965

The Antioch Library is located at 501 W 18th St. The Library is open:  Tuesday, 1-8, Wednesday and Thursday 10-6, and Saturday 12-5. For further information, phone the Library at 925-727-9224.

