Antioch adds two more officers, brings sworn force to 99

By Allen Payton

The Antioch Police Department recently swore in two new police officers during brief ceremonies at the Antioch Police Facility.

First to be sworn in on February 14, was Officer Eric Rombough, a lateral hire from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

He was born and raised in Hayward, California. Rombough graduated from Chabot College with an Associates in Earth Sciences. he earned his degree while he worked full time with his father building custom homes both in the bay area and other northern California cities. In 2012, Rombough was sworn in as a deputy sheriff for Alameda County. During his time with the Sheriff’s Office he worked in the jail and as a patrol officer.

A photo of Rombough and Captain Tammany Brooks was posted with the following comment on the APD Facebook page, the day he was sworn in:

“Please say hello to the newest member of the Antioch PD family. Officer Eric Rombough, pictured here with Captain Tammany Brooks, was sworn in today. He is a lateral officer from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office who comes to us with 5 years’ experience. Congratulations Eric and welcome!”

to be sworn in, this past Monday, March 6 was Officer Brock Marcotte. He was born in Danville, California. In 2010 he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he was assigned the military occupational specialty of Anti-Armor Missile-Man. Marcotte served two combat tours to Afghanistan and was meritoriously promoted to Corporal. His awards include the combat action ribbon and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Upon honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in June of 2014 he moved back home to Danville, where he began his degree in Construction Management. Marcotte attended the 182nd Academy Class at the Contra Costa County Law Enforcement Training Center where he graduated last Friday.

According to Brooks, another new officer is expected to be sworn in later this month which will bring the Antioch Police force to 100 sworn officers. That will give the city a net 11 new officers from the Measure C half-cent sales tax approved by Antioch voters in 2013.



Officer Brock Marcotte





Captain T Brooks & Officer Eric Rombough

