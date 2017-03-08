Antioch Police Chief Cantando to retire in April

Antioch Police Chief Allan Cantando has announced his retirement after serving nearly 30 years with the Antioch Police Department, the last five-and-a-half its leader. Cantando said that while the decision to leave was difficult, he believed the time was right for him to move on to the next challenge in his professional career and has accepted a position as Vice President, Protective Services Regional Manager for Bank of America.

“Leaving this career after serving this great community is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Cantando said. “It’s bittersweet, but I am truly excited and looking forward to being part of the amazing Bank of America team.”

Chief Cantando said he will remain the city’s top cop until the first week of April. City Manager Steve Duran has tapped Captain Tammany Brooks to serve as the interim chief until a permanent hiring decision is made.

His retirement follows the announcement by Duran last November of his own retirement planned for August, this year. Messages have been sent to both Mayor Sean Wright and Mayor Pro Tem Lamar Thorpe seeking comment and asking if the council will wait to have the new city manager hire the new chief. Please check back later for updates to this story.

