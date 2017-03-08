By Allen Payton

The newest location for Gotta Eatta Pita’s fresh Mediterranean food just opened in Antioch, on Monday, on Mahogany Way across from the Lowe’s store and next door to KFC. Owners Yaniv Benaroya and Eric Huber, who have been active in Antioch real estate for the past several years with their Property Upsurge company, are excited to open one of their restaurants, here, as well. The Antioch location is the fifth in their chain, which includes locations in Danville, Pleasant Hill, Pleasanton and San Jose.

They’re holding their Grand Opening, this Saturday and are giving away free Pita from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

You’re gonna want to try their tasty menu items. Yaniv’s mother, Shoshi Benaroya is the one whose recipes they’re using.

Plus, it’s healthy food, too. Their hand-baked, fresh daily pita bread has no preservatives or dairy. The chicken shawarma is all natural, raised without hormones and always served fresh. The falafel is freshly ground with herbs and spices and their feta cheese is made with 100% sheep milk. A portion of the veggies they serve is organically grown and they buy local whenever possible.

Even their sodas are healthy, and tasty, too. When I stopped by on Monday with my mom, I tried the Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream. Mmmmm. Yaniv let us sample their newest menu item, healthy French fries with the skin on them, which they’re testing in Antioch, first. Gotta Eatta Pita also serves salads and baklava for dessert.

So, stop by this week and try out one or more of their menu items (see below) and download the flyer, above bring it with you, this Saturday for your free stuffed pita.



