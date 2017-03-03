March at Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre

Delta Blues Festival Benefit Concert

Saturday March 4, 2017 7:00 pm

Gold Circle (1st 3 rows): $40

Adults: $30

Seniors (62 & Over): $28

Child (Ages 10 – 17): $15

Reserved Seating

The Vagabond Players – Born Yesterday

Play by Garson Kanin

Sunday March 5, 2017 2:00 pm

General Seating

Tickets: Adults: $15 Seniors (62& Over): $13 Youth (17 & Under): $10

​United States Air Force Concert Band

Saturday March 11, 2017 3:00 pm

Tickets Available January 1, 2017

Reserved Seating. Tickets are free.

You may order up to four (4) online. If you need more please call the ticket office. (925) 757-9500

El Campanil Children’s Theatre – Princess Who ?

Play by Brian Taylor

Friday March 17, 2017 7:30 pm

Sunday March 19, 2017 2:00 pm

General Seating

Tickets: Adults: $12 Seniors (62& Over): $10 Youth (17 & Under): $ 8

Chicago…The Tribute

Saturday March 25, 2017 8:00 pm

Reserved Seating

Tickets: Adults: $27 Seniors (62 & Over): $25 Youth (Under 18): $10

Buy tickets online at www.elcampaniltheatre.com, by phone at (925) 757-9500 or at the Box Office next door to the theater, which is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.



