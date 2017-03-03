«

March at Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre

Delta Blues Festival Benefit Concert
Saturday March 4, 2017   7:00 pm
Gold Circle (1st 3 rows): $40
Adults: $30
Seniors (62 & Over): $28
Child (Ages 10 – 17): $15
Reserved Seating

 The Vagabond Players – Born Yesterday
Play by Garson Kanin

Sunday March 5, 2017  2:00 pm 
General Seating

Tickets:  Adults: $15   Seniors (62& Over): $13  Youth (17 & Under): $10

 

 

 

United States Air Force Concert Band
Saturday March 11, 2017  3:00 pm
Tickets Available January 1, 2017
Reserved Seating. Tickets are free.
You may order up to four (4) online.  If you need more please call the ticket office.  (925) 757-9500

El Campanil Children’s Theatre  – Princess Who ?
Play by Brian Taylor

Friday March 17, 2017  7:30 pm
Sunday March 19, 2017  2:00 pm
General Seating

Tickets:  Adults: $12   Seniors (62& Over): $10  Youth (17 & Under): $ 8

Chicago…The Tribute
Saturday March 25, 2017  8:00 pm
Reserved Seating

Tickets: Adults: $27  Seniors (62 & Over): $25   Youth (Under 18): $10

Buy tickets online at www.elcampaniltheatre.com, by phone at (925) 757-9500 or at the Box Office next door to the theater, which is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Chicago The Tribute


USAF Band


born-yesterdayx250


princess-whox250.jpg


This entry was posted on Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 2:14 am and is filed under Arts & Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply