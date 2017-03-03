March at Antioch’s historic El Campanil Theatre
Delta Blues Festival Benefit Concert
Saturday March 4, 2017 7:00 pm
Gold Circle (1st 3 rows): $40
Adults: $30
Seniors (62 & Over): $28
Child (Ages 10 – 17): $15
Reserved Seating
The Vagabond Players – Born Yesterday
Play by Garson Kanin
Sunday March 5, 2017 2:00 pm
General Seating
Tickets: Adults: $15 Seniors (62& Over): $13 Youth (17 & Under): $10
United States Air Force Concert Band
Saturday March 11, 2017 3:00 pm
Tickets Available January 1, 2017
Reserved Seating. Tickets are free.
You may order up to four (4) online. If you need more please call the ticket office. (925) 757-9500
El Campanil Children’s Theatre – Princess Who ?
Play by Brian Taylor
Friday March 17, 2017 7:30 pm
Sunday March 19, 2017 2:00 pm
General Seating
Tickets: Adults: $12 Seniors (62& Over): $10 Youth (17 & Under): $ 8
Chicago…The Tribute
Saturday March 25, 2017 8:00 pm
Reserved Seating
Tickets: Adults: $27 Seniors (62 & Over): $25 Youth (Under 18): $10
Buy tickets online at www.elcampaniltheatre.com, by phone at (925) 757-9500 or at the Box Office next door to the theater, which is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.
