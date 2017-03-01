Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse’s new owner offers unique dining experience in Antioch
By Allen Payton
Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has been serving up homemade hand tossed pizza in the greater Sacramento area since 1987. Last year Pete’s expanded with a new location in Antioch with a few partners, including Jasminder “Jaz” Kaur. Having experience in the hospitality industry, owning a hotel and RV park for the past 16 years, she decided to buy out her partners and has taken the reins of the restaurant.
Jaz wants residents to enjoy a unique dining experience in Antioch, with the best architecture, atmosphere and ambiance in town, and most importantly the best food. From their signature and build-your-own pizzas, salads, like the delicious Pete’s Steakhouse salad, soup of the day, pastas, burgers, sandwiches such as their tasty hot pastrami, flatbreads – the Mediterranean is a favorite, and appetizers like their unique Famous Knots.
“Customer service and keeping people happy is our focus,” Jaz said. “We encourage everyone to join us for lunch or dinner and experience Pete’s, again or for the very first time. We’re sure you’ll be back.”
They’re currently offering lunch specials for just $6.99 every weekday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Half Sandwich & Soup on Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, Wing Wednesdays, chicken strips and fries on Thursdays and a personal pizza on Fridays.
Pete’s also offers 46 beers on tap and a variety of wines to go with their great food choices, which can be ordered to go, or enjoyed on their outdoor patio next to the fireplace.
Located at 2709 Hillcrest Avenue, off Larkspur just off the Highway 4 on- and off-ramps, near County Market, Pete’s is open every day 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For reservations call (925) 522-2222. For more information visit their website at www.petesrandbantioch.com and “Like” them on Facebook.
