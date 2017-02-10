Antioch Historical Society seeking volunteer board members

The Antioch Historical Society is accepting applications to fill openings on their Board of Directors. Board meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 AM – 1 PM at the museum. In addition, Board Members are expected to volunteer for events.

Applications may be picked up at the museum on Wednesdays or Saturdays from 1-4 PM or email AntiochHistoricalSociety@comcast.net to request an electronic copy or download one, here: AHSociety Board Member Application

The museum is located at 1500 West 4th Street, at the corner (curve) of Auto Center Drive, in downtown Antioch. For more information, please all the museum office, 925 757-1326.



AHSociety Board Member Application

