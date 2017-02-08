County road closure update: Morgan Territory Road expected to reopen Thursday

Morgan Territory Road is closed between Marsh Creek Road and Manning Road. The road is open to local traffic and emergency vehicles only and is anticipated to reopen to through traffic on Thursday, February 9.

Alhambra Valley Road between Bear Creek Road and Castro Ranch Roadremains closed indefinitely. Signs and message boards alert drivers of the closure. There is not an estimated timeframe for reopening Alhambra Valley Road at this time.

The amount of rain received has saturated the soil which makes it more difficult to remove the mudslides and clean the roadways. Crews are monitoring County roads during the storms and additional closures may be necessary for public safety. The County will continue to provide updates as conditions change.

If you’re concerned about flooding at your home or business, it’s not too late to visit one of the free sandbag stations located throughout the county. Please note that you’ll need to bring a shovel, but bags and sand are available for free. Find out details regarding County sandbag sites at www.cccounty.us/sandbags.

County Public Works Maintenance road crews maintain the storm drain inlets through a program of annual inspection and cleaning. To report a clogged catch basin or drainage inlet please call the Public Works Maintenance Division at 925-313-7000 during work hours and after hours call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 925-646-2441.



Share this: