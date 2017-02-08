Richmond man shot multiple times in Antioch, Tuesday night, police investigate

By Corporal Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at 10:00 pm, Antioch Police officers on an unrelated call heard numerous gunshots nearby. They responded and located a 27-year-old Richmond man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street in the 1200 block of W. 8th Street. Officers rendered first aid until medical personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital. The victim is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

There were numerous bullet casings located, along with several parked vehicles struck by gunfire. Witnesses at the scene were not cooperative with the investigation.

No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



