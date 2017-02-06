More than enough funds raised for new county fair livestock scale at annual Heritage Foundation dinner

One cake sells for $2,000 during live auction



By Allen Payton

Hundreds of supporters of the Contra Costa County Fair came out for the 3rd Annual Heritage Foundation Membership Dinner on Saturday night, January 28, 2017 and contributed thousands of dollars toward a new, digital livestock scale and other support for the fair. The scale is used during the fair for the animal auctions and the current one is 30 years old.

Folks enjoyed a dinner of tri-tip, beef brisket, tasty chili and baked potatoes with all the fixings, cooked by Tom Hartrick and a team of volunteers and served by young people who are members of Contra Costa County 4H clubs and Brentwood Future Farmers of America (FFA).

The foundation’s goal has been to raise $7,000 by March 1, 2017 for the new scale and they more than met their goal with $16,695 raised, that night alone.

The most generous supporters of the fundraiser were the folks at the table hosted by Les Schwab Tires of Martinez. They not only outbid many others during the lively cake auction led by auctioneer and Fair Board Member Steve Limrite, but one of them donated back the $520 he won during one of the 50-50 playing card raffles. Plus, they donated a set of four tires as an auction item, which was won for a price of $800 by outgoing Foundation Board President Jeff Warrenburg.

But, the most generous, individual contributor of the night was Bob Sherwood who out bid the competition in the most exciting part of the cake auction, spending $2,000 for a peanut butter cup cake. Other cakes, like a gluten free cake with the Heritage Foundation logo on it sold for $90 and the carrot cake, also with the Heritage Foundation logo on it donated by Warrenburg, went for $200.

Another $1,500 was raised when one of the Platinum Tables for next year’s dinner was auctioned off to a guest sitting at one of those special table, at this year’s dinner. Platinum Table guests get to served appetizers, unlimited drinks and dinner service without standing in line.

Warrenburg thanked his officers and board members for their service over the past year, including Vice President Bill Chivers, Secretary Tami Daniels, Treasurer Laurie Limrite and Board Members Tom Hartrick, Laura Glass and Felicia Cursi.

He then introduced Cursi as the new Board President for 2017, handing her an oversized gavel to help her in running the meetings. Warrenburg also introduced Joe Brengle, the new Chief Executive Officer for the County Fair.

Also announced was the winner of the Heritage Foundation’s 2017 Scholarship award, Bailey Newlin of Tassajara Valley 4H. She has been an active member of 4H since she was nine years old and this year marks her ninth year involved in horse, market lamb, market goat, market hog, CCC Camp leadership and finance, with the organization.

Next year Newlin will use her scholarship funds to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin where she will be studying veteran science. She plans to specialize in large animal care and nutrition. Newlin is also excited that she will be a member of the NCAA Equestrian team and competing in western horsemanship and reining, against top, Division 1 schools in the country.

Membership in the foundation is available for as little as $125 per year. Download the form, here: Heritage Foundation membership form

For more information about the foundation, visit www.ccheritage.net. For more information about the Contra Costa County Fair, visit www.contracostafair.com. This year’s fair will be held May 18-21.



