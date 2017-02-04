Fall in love this Valentine’s at Antioch Animal Services with reduced adoption fees

Our Valentines ❤Fall in Love❤ at Antioch Animal Services Celebration on Saturday, February 11th from 10am to 4:30 pm, is the perfect time to adopt a sweetheart. All adoption fees (includes spay/neuter, microchip and shots) will be $14 through February 18th.

Additionally, amnesty for delinquent licenses and FREE photo opportunities with human and furry kids ( be sure to bring your camera). A raffle will be held at 4:30pm. We look forward to the community joining us on the 11th. Plus 14 free microchip vouchers will be given too.

View Adoptable Pets at: http://www.shelterme.com/antiochanimalservices.



