Love is in the air at County Clerk’s office

Appointments now available for couples to get married on Valentine’s Day

The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder Division is taking appointments for couples who wish to exchange wedding vows on Valentine’s Day. Because of the popularity of this day, the division is also extending ceremony hours and accommodating additional appointments.

There are 47 appointment times available from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

“Valentine’s Day is the most popular day at our office for marriage ceremonies,” said Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder Joseph E. Canciamilla. “Additional appointments give more couples the opportunity to get married on what many consider is the most romantic day of the year.”

Interested couples are encouraged to make an appointment online at www.contracostacore.us using our new appointment system. Walk-in couples are welcome and will be accommodated based on availability of ceremony rooms.

A civil marriage ceremony is $60. Couples can obtain a public marriage license for $86 or a confidential license for $90. To save time, marriage license applications are available for completion online at www.contracostacore.us prior to visiting the office and may also be purchased before the ceremony date.

The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder Division features two beautifully appointed ceremony rooms adorned with handcrafted stained glass windows. The largest ceremony room accommodates up to 24 guests. The smaller ceremony room seats 17 guests. Learn more at www.ccclerkrec.us/clerk/marriage/wedding-ceremonies/.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Gutierrez, Clerk-Recorder Services Manager at (925) 335-7920.



Share this:



wedding room





wedding ring

