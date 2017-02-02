Fire at Animal Services

Antioch Police calls for service highlights as published in Assistant City Manager Ron Bernal’s Weekly Report dated January 27, 2017 and provided by Chief of Police Allan Cantando.

Calls for Service & Arrest Data Summary:

Time Period: 01/19/17 00:00:00 – 01/25/17 23:59:59

Number of Calls for Service: 1,600

Number of Case Reports: 282

Number of Arrests: 84

Felony: 37

Misdemeanor: 47

Arrests with DUI charge: 5

The data is based upon unaudited CAD/RMS data at time of report generation.

• 1/26/17 at approximately 12:09 am, officers contacted the adult male victim in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Lone Tree Way. The victim reported that he was walking to his car when an unknown adult male struck him on the back of the head with a metal object . He was knocked to the ground and the suspect took his wallet and other items he had just purchased . The victim did not see where the suspect went and sustained a minor injury to his head. He refused any medical treatment. The suspect was not located.

. He was knocked to the ground and the . The victim did not see where the suspect went and sustained a minor injury to his head. He refused any medical treatment. The suspect was not located. • 1/25/17 at 7:00 pm, officers responded to a strong-armed robbery that occurred in the Food Maxx parking lot on Lone Tree Way. Officers contacted the adult female victim at her residence. She reported she was walking to her car about an hour prior to calling the police when an unknown adult male ran up from behind her and grabbed her purse off her shoulder. She attempted to retain the purse, but the suspect managed to pull it off and ran to a waiting dark colored, 4-door vehicle driven by another male suspect. The suspects then fled the parking lot. The victim stated she did not suffer any injuries from the incident. No suspects were located.

that occurred in the Food Maxx parking lot on Lone Tree Way. Officers contacted the adult female victim at her residence. She reported she was walking to her car about an hour prior to calling the police when She attempted to retain the purse, but the suspect managed to pull it off and The suspects then fled the parking lot. The victim stated she did not suffer any injuries from the incident. No suspects were located. • 1/25/17 at 5:03 pm, an officer was dispatched to assist the Fire Inspector with an investigation where a male juvenile was caught lighting a bathroom paper towel dispenser on fire at Antioch High School. The 16 year old male admitted to lighting the fire and also admitted to starting ten other fires in the past. The juvenile was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall for arson.

The 16 year old male admitted to lighting the fire and The juvenile was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall for arson. • 1/25/17 at 4:15 pm, officers were dispatched to the Somersville Town Center for four juveniles who were asked to leave the property and threatened to assault a mall security guard. Officers arrived and contacted the four juveniles who were refusing to leave. The security guard gave a statement that one of the juveniles (a 16 year old male) threatened to kill him . Officers arrested the juvenile who made the threats and told the other three juveniles that they needed to leave the property. One juvenile (a 15 year old male) refused to leave the property and started telling the officers that he did not need to leave. The juvenile started to walk back towards the mall, and an officer moved in to arrest him. The juvenile started to flee on foot, and the officer took the juvenile into custody after a brief struggle. While they were taking that juvenile into custody, his two friends (both 15 year old males) tried to interfere with the arrest and were arrested for obstruction. One of the juveniles was sent to Juvenile Hall for obstructing police. The other three juveniles were booked at the Antioch PD jail and later released to their parents with a citation.

Officers arrived and contacted the four juveniles who were refusing to leave. The security guard gave a statement that one of the juveniles (a 16 year old male) . Officers arrested the juvenile who made the threats and told the other three juveniles that they needed to leave the property. One juvenile (a 15 year old male) refused to leave the property and started telling the officers that he did not need to leave. The juvenile started to walk back towards the mall, and an officer moved in to arrest him. The juvenile started to flee on foot, and the officer took the juvenile into custody after a brief struggle. (both 15 year old males) and were arrested for obstruction. One of the juveniles was sent to Juvenile Hall for obstructing police. The other three juveniles were booked at the Antioch PD jail and later released to their parents with a citation. • 1/25/2017 at 12:35 pm, an officer went to a residence in the 600 block of Doolittle Way to look for 35 year old Michael Martinez who had a warrant for his arrest. Martinez was found hiding in the attic of the residence after being challenged by an Antioch PD K9 officer. Martinez was arrested without incident and booked into County Jail.

Martinez was found hiding in the attic of the residence after being challenged by an Antioch PD K9 officer. Martinez was arrested without incident and booked into County Jail. • 1/25/2017 at 10:51 am, an officer contacted 22 year old Adrian Orduno near G St. and 10th St. A records check revealed Orduno had a warrant for his arrest . Orduno was arrested without incident and booked into County Jail.

. Orduno was arrested without incident and booked into County Jail. • 1/25/17 at 02:21 am, officers were dispatched to a solo vehicle collision into a parked car on Evergreen Ave. Upon arrival, officers located the driver , 25 year old Lorreyna Ruiz. Ruiz was found to be intoxicated. She was arrested without incident and transported to County Jail for DUI.

on Evergreen Ave. Upon arrival, officers located , 25 year old Lorreyna Ruiz. Ruiz She was arrested without incident and transported to County Jail for DUI. • 1/24/17 at 5:00 pm, the reporting party called police to report 22 year old Travis White had a warrant and was currently at his residence on Aster Dr. Officers responded and located White on the front porch. He was arrested on his warrant and sent to County Jail.

on Aster Dr. Officers responded and located White on the front porch. He was arrested on his warrant and sent to County Jail. • 1/24/17 at 1:46 pm, Antioch Middle School staff called to report a 13 year old female student was detained in the office for assaulting her teacher . Upon the officers’ arrival, they determined the student had punched her substitute teacher in the face several times causing her to fall to the ground . While on the ground, the student continued to hit the victim several more times. School staff attempted to intervene and the student assaulted one of them. The victim suffered minor injuries from the assault. Several students filmed the assault with their cellular phones and the videos were collected as evidence. The student was issued a juvenile citation and was released to the custody of her mother.

. Upon the officers’ arrival, they determined . The victim suffered minor injuries from the assault. Several students filmed the assault with their cellular phones and the videos were collected as evidence. • 1/24/17 at 10:22 am, officers responded to Antioch High School on a report of 33 year old Cheryl Smith urinating in public and refusing to leave the school. Upon the officers’ arrival, they determined Smith to be heavily intoxicated . Smith was arrested for being drunk in public, and she was sent to County Jail for a sobering period.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they determined Smith to be . Smith was arrested for being drunk in public, and she was sent to County Jail for a sobering period. • 1/24/17 at 9:44 am, dispatch received a call from an anonymous male stating there were two vehicles shooting at each other. Upon arrival, officers located a witness who saw an unknown male in a white, older model sedan shoot a gun from the vehicle and take off westbound on E. 18th St. at a high rate of speed. Officers were unable to locate any expended shell casings in the area and no victims came forward.

Upon arrival, officers located a witness who saw westbound on E. 18th St. at a high rate of speed. Officers were unable to locate any expended shell casings in the area and no victims came forward. • 1/23/17 at 9:54 pm, an officer was on patrol when he saw 40 year old Charles Livous sitting on a bench in front of a business located at 3103 Delta Fair Blvd. There are signs attached to the business that clearly state that it is private property and there is to be no trespassing. The officer asked Livous why he was in front of the business and Livous stated that he was hanging out in front of the business to use the stores WIFI connection . Livous was given a citation for trespassing and released at the scene.

located at 3103 Delta Fair Blvd. The officer asked Livous why he was in front of the business and Livous stated that he was hanging out in front of the business . Livous was given a citation for trespassing and released at the scene. • 1/23/17 at 6:26 pm, 21 year old Matthew Beck was driving west on W. 18th St. Beck ran a red light and collided with a vehicle traveling north on G St., driven by a 30 year old female who was eight months pregnant. The pregnant female was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by the fire department. She was transported to an area hospital for complaints of pain. Beck was determined to be driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and sent to County Jail for DUI.

traveling north on G St., The pregnant female was trapped in her vehicle and She was transported to an area hospital for complaints of pain. Beck was determined to be driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and sent to County Jail for DUI. • 1/23/17 at 2:12 pm, the victim reported 58 year old Tony Cotton had robbed her and took her cellular phone and purse on Lemontree Way. Upon the officers’ arrival, they learned that Cotton had grabbed the victim’s arm and forced her cellular phone from her hand and stole her purse. Cotton fled the scene and was later located at his residence. Cotton was in possession of the victim’s phone and was taken into custody without incident. Cotton was on felony probation for firearms violations. Cotton was booked at Antioch PD and later transported to County Jail on the charges of robbery and probation violation.

on Lemontree Way. Upon the officers’ arrival, they learned that Cotton had grabbed the victim’s arm and forced her cellular phone from her hand and stole her purse. Cotton fled the scene and was later located at his residence. Cotton was in possession of the victim’s phone and was taken into custody without incident. Cotton Cotton was booked at Antioch PD and later transported to County Jail on the charges of robbery and probation violation. • 1/23/17 at 1:21 pm, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of H St. to assist the Fire Department with a structure fire . Upon the officers’ arrival, the home was found to be fully engulfed. The occupants of the home were not home at the time and later arrived on scene. Fire investigators responded to the scene and found no signs of arson . The victims declined the assistance of Red Cross. Code Enforcement responded and tagged the home as unsafe.

. Upon the officers’ arrival, the home was found to be fully engulfed. The occupants of the home were not home at the time and later arrived on scene. Fire investigators responded to the scene and . The victims declined the assistance of Red Cross. Code Enforcement responded and tagged the home as unsafe. • 1/23/17 at 11:35 am, an officer was providing extra patrol to the CVS building on Somersville Rd. The officer made contact with 57 year old Tamara Williams going through the trash can to the rear of the business. The business is closed and it was posted with no trespassing signs. The owner of the business requested Williams be arrested for trespassing . Williams was placed under arrest and released on scene with a citation.

The business is closed and it was posted with no trespassing signs. The owner of the business requested Williams be . Williams was placed under arrest and released on scene with a citation. • 1/23/17 at 10:47 am, the victim’s daughter reported her mother’s residence on Birch Ave. was found to have been burglarized . The victim had recently been placed in a care home. The victim’s daughter had been packing and cleaning the house in preparation to list the house for sale. All valuables, to include tools, antiques, jewelry, etc. had been placed in boxes inside the garage. When the victim’s daughter arrived on scene to check on the house she discovered the property missing with signs of forced entry . No suspects were located.

on Birch Ave. was . The victim had recently been placed in a care home. The victim’s daughter had been packing and cleaning the house in preparation to list the house for sale. All valuables, to include tools, antiques, jewelry, etc. had been placed in boxes inside the garage. When the victim’s daughter arrived on scene to check on the house . No suspects were located. • 1/22/17 at 11:58 pm, 47 year old Samuel Odei was driving his vehicle westbound on Buchanan Rd. just west of Somersville Rd. when he jumped the median and hit a city owned pole . Odei was determined to be driving under the influence . Odei was arrested without incident and transported to Antioch PD for a blood draw. Odei was then transported to County Jail for DUI.

westbound on Buchanan Rd. just west of Somersville Rd. . Odei was determined to be . Odei was arrested without incident and transported to Antioch PD for a blood draw. Odei was then transported to County Jail for DUI. • 1/22/17 at 10:29 pm, an officer was inside of the Starbucks Coffee Shop on Lone Tree Way when he was contacted by the store manager. The manager advised that 25 year old Jackson Githua had locked himself inside of the Starbucks women’s bathroom for the past 30 minutes and would not leave the bathroom. The manager also advised that Githua had been in the store earlier harassing customers, and officers had given him a trespass warning at that time. Officers made contact with Githua, placed him under arrest without incident, and sent him to County Jail since the crime was likely to continue.

The manager also advised that Githua had been in the store earlier harassing customers, and officers had given him a trespass warning at that time. Officers made contact with Githua, placed him under arrest without incident, and sent him to County Jail since the crime was likely to continue. • 1/22/17 at 9:20 pm, an officer contacted 49 year old Paul Lomeli riding a bicycle in front of the Dairy Queen on E. 18th St. The officer recognized Lomeli and knew he had an outstanding warrant . The officer arrested Lomeli without incident. Lomeli was issued a Promise to Appear with a new court date and released at the scene.

. The officer arrested Lomeli without incident. Lomeli was issued a Promise to Appear with a new court date and released at the scene. • 1/22/17 at 5:00 pm, two unknown males entered the East County Veterans Thrift Store on W. 2nd St. The owner observed one of the males conceal a red and black Marine Corps hat under his jacket. When the owner confronted the suspect, he denied concealing a hat and emptied his pockets to show her. In doing so, he exposed the concealed hat under his sweater. When the owner pointed out the hat, the suspect slapped her hand away. He then knocked over a display and left the store. The other male was not directly involved but walked out with the suspect. The suspect was not located. The owner was not injured.

When the owner confronted the suspect, he denied concealing a hat and emptied his pockets to show her. In doing so, he exposed the concealed hat under his sweater. When the owner pointed out the hat, the suspect slapped her hand away. He then knocked over a display and left the store. The other male was not directly involved but walked out with the suspect. The suspect was not located. The owner was not injured. • 1/22/2017 at 10:54 am, an officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of Mandarin Way for a report of mercury in the roadway . Upon the officer’s arrival, he located a large amount of liquid mercury in the roadway. The Fire Department responded to the scene who ultimately contacted the County Hazardous Materials team. The Hazardous Materials team responded and collected the mercury. Officers were unable to determine where the mercury came from.

. Upon the officer’s arrival, he located a large amount of liquid mercury in the roadway. The Fire Department responded to the scene who ultimately contacted the County Hazardous Materials team. The Hazardous Materials team responded and collected the mercury. Officers were unable to determine where the mercury came from. • 1/22/2017 at 9:14 am, an officer made a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Lone Tree Way and Davison Dr. The officer contacted 26 year old Jose Ortiz in the front passenger seat. During a routine warrants check it was discovered Ortiz had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest out of Alameda County . Ortiz was taken into custody without incident and later booked into County Jail.

. Ortiz was taken into custody without incident and later booked into County Jail. • 1/22/17 at approximately 7:48 am, officers made contact with 38 year old William Escobar at his residence on Carpinteria Dr. The officers were familiar with Escobar and knew he was past his annual sex offender registration by six weeks. Escobar was taken into custody without incident. Escobar is on two counts of probation and was transported to County Jail for a probation violation and for failing to register.

Escobar was taken into custody without incident. Escobar is on two counts of probation and was transported to County Jail for a probation violation and for failing to register. • 1/22/17 at 4:34 am, an officer observed a vehicle that appeared to have driven off the roadway into the open field near Hillcrest Ave. and Sunset Dr. The driver, 33 year old Victor Yantas, was contacted asleep behind the wheel . Yantas displayed objective symptoms of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage . He refused field sobriety tests and was determined to be DUI. Yantas was arrested without incident and transported to County Jail.

near Hillcrest Ave. and Sunset Dr. The driver, 33 year old Victor Yantas, was contacted . Yantas displayed objective symptoms of being . He refused field sobriety tests and was determined to be DUI. Yantas was arrested without incident and transported to County Jail. • 1/21/17 at 10:17 pm, an officer patrolling the area of Peppertree Way located a previously reported stolen vehicle with 34 year old Lawrence Wiley getting out of it and walking away. The officer took Wiley into custody without incident. Wiley was found to be in possession of keys that operated the ignition of the stolen vehicle. Wiley was booked into County Jail for auto theft, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. He was also booked on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant.

with 34 year old Lawrence Wiley getting out of it and walking away. The officer took Wiley into custody without incident. Wiley was found to be in possession of keys that operated the ignition of the stolen vehicle. Wiley was booked into County Jail for auto theft, possession of stolen property and He was also booked on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant. • 1/21/17 at 8:57 pm, an officer contacted 35 year old Dawanna Hall and 22 year old Jason Perez loitering on the property of the closed CVS pharmacy located on Somersville Rd. Both subjects have been warned in the past regarding trespassing on the property. Antioch PD had a trespass letter on file from the property owner. Both subjects were issued citations and released.

on the property of the closed CVS pharmacy located on Somersville Rd. Both subjects have been warned in the past regarding on the property. Antioch PD had a trespass letter on file from the property owner. Both subjects were issued citations and released. • 1/21/17 at 10:42 am, a fire broke out in the Antioch City Animal Services laundry room at 300 L St. A dryer was on fire and employees evacuated the building with several animals . The fire alarm activated throughout Animal Services and the Police Department. At one point, the dryer was fully engulfed and heavy smoke filled the hallways. Fire responded and extinguished the flames. One employee was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

. The fire alarm activated throughout Animal Services and the Police Department. At one point, the dryer was fully engulfed and heavy smoke filled the hallways. Fire responded and extinguished the flames. One employee was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. • 1/21/17 at 4:28 am, the reporting party called Antioch PD while watching 32 year old Robert Rominger and 44 year old Michael Thomas looking into cars parked in the AutoZone Parking lot on A St. Officers arrived and contacted Rominger and Thomas walking away from a Honda with a freshly smashed window. Both were detained and Rominger was found to have the vehicle owner’s property in his possession. Both were taken into custody and it was determined Thomas was just present and had no involvement in the theft. Rominger gave a full confession when interviewed. Thomas was released per PC 849(b), and Rominger was later transported to County Jail for auto burglary.

Officers arrived and contacted Rominger and Thomas walking away from a Honda Both were detained and Rominger was Both were taken into custody and it was determined Thomas was just present and had no involvement in the theft. Rominger gave a full confession when interviewed. Thomas was released per PC 849(b), and Rominger was later transported to County Jail for auto burglary. • 1/21/17 at 2:19 am, officers responded to the 3200 block of Tabora Dr. for the report of a vehicle that had struck several vehicles and crossed the sidewalk into the bushes. On arrival, 39 year old David Holland was contacted nearby and found to be heavily intoxicated. Holland was not injured, but his car was totaled. He failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Due to being involved in a collision, he was transported to an area hospital. Holland provided a blood sample and, due to his level of intoxication, was held at the hospital for a sobering period and released per PC 849(b).

On arrival, 39 year old David Holland was contacted nearby and found to be heavily intoxicated. Holland was not injured, but his car was totaled. and was taken into custody. Due to being involved in a collision, he was transported to an area hospital. Holland provided a blood sample and, due to his level of intoxication, was held at the hospital for a sobering period and released per PC 849(b). • 1/20/17 at 10:31 pm, officers noticed 25 year old Thomas Costa sitting on the front porch of 39 E. 6th St. They were aware Costa had several warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody for two warrants for drugs and alcohol violations. He was sent to County Jail.

of 39 E. 6th St. They were aware Costa had He was taken into custody for two warrants for drugs and alcohol violations. He was sent to County Jail. • 1/20/17 at 8:29 pm, the victim had just arrived home on Rossi Ave. and was walking to her front door from her car, when she was pushed from behind and then pulled to the ground. The suspects, later identified as 18 year old Chris Revuelta, a 16 year old female; and a 14 year old male began kicking and hitting her while taking her purse and car keys. All suspects got into her vehicle parked nearby in the driveway and fled the area. An area check was done with negative results, and a County Wide BOLO was sent out. Later in the shift, officers received information that Pittsburg PD had located the victim’s vehicle in the 600 block of Carpino Ave. Pittsburg officers were able to detain Revuelta and the 16 year old, but the 14 year old managed to flee on foot. Antioch PD officers responded and took over the investigation. The victim responded and was able to identify both Revuelta and the 16 year old. Both were later transported to County Jail and Juvenile Hall. An area check for the 14 year old met with negative results. The vehicle and most of the contents of the victim’s purse were returned to her. She suffered minor injuries from this incident, but declined any medical treatment. The 14 year old is currently being sought for his involvement.

The suspects, later identified as 18 year old Chris Revuelta, a 16 year old female; and a 14 year old male began All suspects got into her vehicle parked nearby in the driveway and fled the area. An area check was done with negative results, and a County Wide BOLO was sent out. Later in the shift, officers received information that Pittsburg PD had located the victim’s vehicle in the 600 block of Carpino Ave. Pittsburg officers were able to detain Revuelta and the 16 year old, but the 14 year old managed to flee on foot. Antioch PD officers responded and took over the investigation. The victim responded and was able to identify both Revuelta and the 16 year old. Both were later transported to County Jail and Juvenile Hall. An area check for the 14 year old met with negative results. She suffered minor injuries from this incident, but declined any medical treatment. The 14 year old is currently being sought for his involvement. • 1/20/17 at 3:06 pm, officers were called to a parking lot in the 2700 block of Hillcrest Ave. for a suspicious vehicle with people possibly selling drugs . Officers contacted 27 year old Stephen Toungett in the driver’s seat and 26 year old Brent Ferguson in the passenger seat. Officers observed cash, a scale and marijuana in plain view on the center console. During a search of the car, officers located over four pounds of processed marijuana, over $1,600 in cash and two electronic scales. During the investigation, Ferguson lied about his name. His identity was eventually discovered and he was issued a citation for providing a false name to police. Toungett was arrested for possession of marijuana for sales and booked in County Jail.

. Officers contacted 27 year old Stephen Toungett in the driver’s seat and 26 year old Brent Ferguson in the passenger seat. During the investigation, Ferguson lied about his name. His identity was eventually discovered and he was issued a citation for providing a false name to police. Toungett was arrested for possession of marijuana for sales and booked in County Jail. • 1/20/17 at 10:58 am, a 13 year old male was arrested after assaulting a classmate at Antioch Middle School. The juvenile suspect was sent to Juvenile Hall for felony assault.

at Antioch Middle School. The juvenile suspect was sent to Juvenile Hall for felony assault. • 1/20/17 at 10:00 am, officers went to an address on Magnolia Way to follow-up on a petty theft that occurred at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on A St. Officers found the responsible vehicle and made contact with 27 year old Lewis Butler in the passenger seat. Butler was evasive with officers and refused to give his identification. Butler got out of the van and tried to flee towards the residence. Officers caught Butler before he could make it into the home and were able to get him into handcuffs after a brief struggle. Butler was found to have a probation violation warrant. He was sent to County Jail on his warrant. Officers were able to recover the stolen property from O’Reilly’s and arrested the responsible, 26 year old Darrin Hughes at the location, as well. He was also sent to County Jail on a probation violation.

that occurred at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on A St. Officers found the responsible vehicle and made contact with 27 year old Lewis Butler in the passenger seat. Butler was Butler got out of the van and towards the residence. Officers caught Butler before he could make it into the home and were able to get him into handcuffs after a brief struggle. Butler was found to He was sent to County Jail on his warrant. Officers were able to recover the stolen property from O’Reilly’s and arrested the responsible, 26 year old Darrin Hughes at the location, as well. He was also sent to County Jail on a probation violation. • 1/19/17 at 11:56 pm, officers responded to a silent alarm at the Brown Cow Dairy on Delta Fair Blvd. The building was secure, but 35 year old Michael Kyle was contacted on the side of the business. He was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into County Jail.

at the Brown Cow Dairy on Delta Fair Blvd. The building was secure, but 35 year old Michael Kyle was contacted on the side of the business. He was found to have He was taken into custody without incident and booked into County Jail. • 1/19/17 at 9:39 pm, 18 year old Genisis Barrera was contacted at her residence on San Jose Dr. Officers were aware there was probable cause to arrest her for assaulting and robbing her mother a few days prior. She was taken into custody without incident and booked into County Jail.

She was taken into custody without incident and booked into County Jail. • 1/19/17 at 1:50 pm, the victim was walking down the street on Ridgeline Dr. when a group of subjects walked up from behind her and ripped her purse from her shoulder. The victim never saw the suspects’ faces but gave a good description of their clothing. An officer was conducting an area check and saw a vehicle leaving the area occupied by several subjects. One of the subjects was wearing a shirt described by the victim. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the four teenage occupants. They all admitted some involvement in the theft and took the officer back to a house where they dumped the victim’s purse. One of the subjects, a 15 year old male, was a suspect the officer had been looking for regarding a robbery that occurred on the 17th at Deer Valley High School. This suspect was the primary responsible in that case, as well. He was sent to Juvenile Hall and the others were issued citations and released. The victim’s property was returned to her.

The victim never saw the suspects’ faces but gave a good description of their clothing. An officer was conducting an area check and saw a vehicle leaving the area occupied by several subjects. One of the subjects was wearing a shirt described by the victim. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the four teenage occupants. One of the subjects, that occurred on the 17th at Deer Valley High School. This suspect was the primary responsible in that case, as well. He was sent to Juvenile Hall and the others were issued citations and released. The victim’s property was returned to her. • 1/19/17 at 8:09 am, officers were dispatched to a home on Reimche Dr. for the report of a trespasser at the location. This location was a Red Tagged house by Code Enforcement and Antioch PD had been dispatched there numerous times for trespassing issues. Upon arrival, 39 year old Crystal Garner was contacted and was confrontational with officers refusing to listen to orders being given to her. She was taken into custody after a brief struggle. She was issued a citation and released.



Share this: