The Antioch Police Department is excited to announce the 78th installment of the Neighborhood Cleanup Program. The event will occur on Saturday, February 4th 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. We will be cleaning the neighborhoods adjacent to Knoll Park and surrounding streets. Volunteers will meet on Valley Way and park along the curb next to Knoll Park (see map, below). Volunteers will receive instructions and the equipment necessary to accomplish the goal. The targeted area is within walking distance.

Excluding inclement weather, future Neighborhood Cleanup events are scheduled for the first Saturday of every month and the locations will be announced in advance.

This is a collaborative community effort, which involves active participation from the Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission; Neighborhood Watch Program; Volunteers in Police Service; community volunteers and the Public Works Department.

Remember, cleaning up your neighborhood can make life better for your family, your neighbors and your community.



CityCleanUp78

