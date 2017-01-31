Antioch Police calls for service highlights as published in City Manager Steve Duran’s Weekly Report dated January 20, 2017 and provided by Chief of Police Allan Cantando.

Calls for Service and Arrest Data Summary:

Time Period: 01/12/17 00:00:00 – 01/18/17 23:59:59

Number of Calls for Service: 1,673

Number of Case Reports: 253

Number of Arrests: 63

Felony: 29

Misdemeanor: 34

Infraction: 0

Arrests with DUI charge: 1

The data is based upon unaudited CAD/RMS data at time of report generation.

· 1/19/17 at 3:06 am, officers responded to Clear Comm Wireless on Sycamore Dr. for a general burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers found the rear door forced open. The business was cleared, and no one was located inside. There was no reported loss, and it appears the alarm scared the responsibles away. 24 year old Esteban Rodriguez was contacted nearby during an area check and found to have a warrant for his arrest . He was taken into custody without incident and later transported to County Jail. He was found to have no involvement in the attempted burglary.

. Wilhite was arrested without incident and sent to County Jail. · 1/17/17 at 10:40 am, an officer saw two subjects in the parking lot at Carl’s Jr on Lone Tree Wy. He recognized one of them as a trespasser he had admonished earlier. He contacted both and they consented to a search. He located suspected methamphetamine on 22 year old Luc Foglizzo and an operable, antique unloaded pistol in his vehicle. Foglizzo stated the pistol was a family heirloom, and his father gave him permission to possess it. His father responded and confirmed Foglizzo’s going down the “wrong path” but did have permission to have the pistol. Foglizzo was issued a citation for the narcotics and released at the scene.

for her arrest. She was arrested and released on a citation with a new court date. · 1/16/17 at 11:02 am, 2 juvenile males came up behind a customer walking down an aisle in Lowes. The 16 year old suspects bumped into the customer and pulled his wallet from his rear pocket. The customer turned around and saw the suspects running away in different directions. One suspect made it out of the store as nearby customers cornered the other. This juvenile ran around the blockade and out of the store to be met by an arriving officer. The suspect was arrested and issued a juvenile citation. He was released to his mother at the scene.

. Agness was arrested without incident and released with a new court date and a citation. · 1/15/17 at 3:49 am, officers responded to the ER lobby of Sutter Delta Hospital for a patient causing a disturbance and refusing to leave after being discharged. 43 year old Dominique Bryant was contacted and found to have a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody without incident and booked into County Jail.

on the side of their building. Upon arrival, 29 year old Emmanuel Easter was contacted and found to have a . He was taken into custody and sent to County Jail. · 1/14/17 at 3:22 am, an officer was in the area of Mahogany Way and Auto Center Dr. when he located an occupied stolen vehicle being driven by 26 year old Samuel Bailey with 29 year old Brandon Henderson as the passenger. The officer followed the vehicle onto westbound Hwy 4 and into Pittsburg. Pittsburg PD responded and assisted in the stop when the vehicle exited at Harbor Way. Bailey yielded on Railroad Ave. near Hwy 4, and both were taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was towed, and Bailey was booked into County Jail. Henderson was released per PC 849(b).

. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into County Jail for public intoxication. · 1/13/17 at 6:19 pm, Antioch PD officers were called to the AMC Theatre for approx. 40-50 teens refusing to leave and kicking the doors to get in. Upon arrival, officers encountered a very large group blocking the entrance. The manager asked for our assistance in removing the juveniles who were being unruly both inside and outside the business. She agreed to shut down the theatre and lock the doors. It took us almost 45 minutes just to clear the front box office area, and the group moved to Taco Bell and McDonalds causing similar issues. Officers moved them out of the restaurants and eventually out of the area. Officers were on scene for over 160 minutes dealing with the large group. The doors to the theatres were damaged but no suspect was identified at that time.

. The suspect was not located. · 1/12/17 at 4:53 pm, 46 year old Keith Pace was observed driving westbound on Sycamore Dr. in a 2005 GMC Yukon. When an officer ran the license plate, dispatch advised it was a reported stolen out of Pittsburg PD. The officer followed the vehicle until it pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot on Mahogany Way. A high risk stop was conducted, and Pace was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested for the stolen vehicle and sent to County Jail.



