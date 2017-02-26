Shooting leads to homicide on Highway 4 in Antioch, Saturday night

By CHP Golden Gate Division

On Saturday, February 25, 2017 at approximately 9:03 PM, a freeway shooting occurred on eastbound Highway 4, just west of Hillcrest Avenue in Antioch.

A black male adult in a blue Toyota Solara was identified as the victim. A currently unknown suspect vehicle fled the scene.

CHP arrived on scene at the Hillcrest Avenue off ramp and determined that the victim had succumbed to his apparent gunshot injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If anyone saw this incident or the events leading up to it, please contact 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247).



