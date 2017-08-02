Following are the Antioch Police calls for service highlights as published in Assistant City Manager Steve Duran’s Weekly Report dated February 17, 2017 and provided by Chief of Police Allan Cantando.

Calls for Service and Arrest Data Summary:

Time Period: 02/09/17 00:00:00 – 02/15/17 23:59:59

Number of Calls for Service: 1,616

Number of Case Reports: 256

Number of Arrests: 66

Felony: 33

Misdemeanor: 33

Arrests with DUI charge: 5

The data is based upon unaudited CAD/RMS data at time of report generation.

2/16/17 at 6:14 am, officers responded with ConFire after several calls came in reporting flames and smoke coming from the back of a residence on Sunwood Court. Upon arrival, officers were able to assist the residents out of the burning house and evacuate neighboring homes. ConFire arrived and were able to extinguish the fire. The cause is under investigation, but there were no immediate signs of arson. There were no reported injuries, but there was significant damage to the residence.

in the parking lot of Taco Bell on A St. Upon arrival, 36 year old John Pate was stopped as he was driving out of the lot in a dark colored Honda. Contact with the registered owner showed . Pate was taken into custody without incident and later booked into County Jail for vehicle theft. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner. 2/15/17 at 9:45 pm, an officer saw the suspect vehicle from a shooting that occurred at the Shell Gas Station on 2/8/17 driving eastbound on Sycamore Dr. A license plate check showed that the car was reported stolen to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office . It was also listed as an Armed and Dangerous vehicle with 23 year-old Lamar Kelley listed as the suspect. A traffic enforcement stop was conducted, and Lamar Kelley was contacted as the passenger. A 24 year-old female who turned out to be the registered owner of the vehicle was the driver of the vehicle. Stanislaus County was contacted and it was learned that the registered owner reported that Kelley stole her car after a domestic dispute. The officer recognized Kelley to be the shooting suspect from the Shell Gas Station video. A loaded pistol was located under the center console of the vehicle. Next to the gun was a 10-round magazine, a 17-round magazine and a 30-round magazine. A distinctive sweatshirt was located in the trunk of the vehicle that Kelley was wearing at the time of the shooting. Kelley was also found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for a previous Antioch shooting that occurred in 2016 . He was arrested without incident and sent to County Jail.

