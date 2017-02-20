Young Antioch man shot Monday morning, police seek shooters

By Corporal Matthew Koch, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:01 am, Antioch Police officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lone Tree Way on a report of several gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, it was discovered the victim(s) and responsible(s) fled the area prior to police arrival.

A short time later a 21-year-old male Antioch resident arrived at an area hospital with a single gunshot wound. The victim underwent surgery; however, the wound did not appear to be life threatening.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



