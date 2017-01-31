Chief Cantando stops fragrance thieves

Following are the Antioch Police Department calls for service highlights as published in City Manager Steve Duran’s Weekly Report dated February 10, 2017 and provided by Chief of Police Allan Cantando.

Calls for Service and Arrest Data Summary:

Time Period: 02/02/17 00:00:00 – 02/08/17 23:59:59

Number of Calls for Service: 1,654

Number of Case Reports: 323

Number of Arrests: 90

Felony: 38

Misdemeanor: 51

Infraction: 1

Arrests with DUI charge: 2

The data is based upon unaudited CAD/RMS data at time of report generation.

2/9/17 at 4:35 am, San Ramon PD SWAT served a search warrant on Crestpark Cir. They requested an Antioch PD marked unit for traffic control during the warrant service. Antioch PD officers stood by while the warrant was served. Antioch PD had no further involvement in the case.

on Crestpark Cir. They requested an Antioch PD marked unit for traffic control during the warrant service. Antioch PD officers stood by while the warrant was served. Antioch PD had no further involvement in the case. 2/9/17 at 1:30 am, officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of W. 7th St. for a report of several shots fired . Officers arrived and made contact with the residents, 26 year old Vicente Ortiz and 23 year old Carmela Guarneri. It was ultimately learned that Ortiz fired several shots from a pistol in the backyard of the residence , and the gun was still in the house. Officers found the revolver that was fired along with another handgun inside the home. The revolver was discovered to be stolen from a 2009 Antioch residential burglary . Ortiz was arrested for the weapons violations and possession of stolen property and sent to County Jail.

. Upon officers’ arrival, no suspects or victims were located; however, one of the reporting parties described hearing an argument and fight at Lou’s Bar in the parking lot where a shot may have been fired. . Officers notified area hospitals but no victims were reported. 2/8/17 at 11:10 pm, an officer was driving eastbound on E. 18th St. when he saw a motorcycle with no license plate being towed by vehicle. The motorcycle rider was holding onto the passenger side mirror of the vehicle . A traffic stop was conducted, and a records check was done on the driver, 22 year old Danny Walton. Walton had a warrant for his arrest . When the officer checked the vehicle identification number of the motorcycle , it returned as a stolen vehicle out of Walnut Creek . Walton was arrested without incident and sent to County Jail for his warrant and the stolen motorcycle.

. They located the vehicle turning northbound onto Auto Center Dr. A high risk traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of the Days Inn Hotel. The driver, 27 year old Shawn Ham, was taken into custody without incident. Ham was later booked into County Jail for the stolen vehicle. 2/7/17 at 10:37 am, Chief Cantando observed several subjects run out of Macy’s with what appeared to be fragrance s and get into a Nissan Altima and flee the scene. Chief Cantando followed the suspects away and made an enforcement stop. Chief Cantando and assisting officers contacted 30 year old Keith Tucker, 23 year old Lavaughna Manuel, 23 year old Dellvina Richard, 18 year old Ryan Arnold and a 16 year old female juvenile in the vehicle. Officers located approximately $3,800 in stolen fragrances within the vehicle. Officers made contact with Macy’s loss prevention agents, who confirmed they just had a “grab and run” grand theft. The four adults were booked at Antioch PD and later transported to County Jail on charges of grand theft and conspiracy . The female juvenile was booked at Antioch PD and later released to her parent with a citation.

at Buchanan Dental located on Buchanan Rd. Upon arrival, officers found an . 35 year old Michael Kyle from the interior of the business and was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. Kyle Kyle was sent to County Jail on his warrants as well as the burglary of the dental office. 2/6/17 at 9:24 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence on Morning Vale Ct. A 20 year old Mountain Mike’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed by five suspects while delivering pizzas to the residence. The suspects physically assaulted and threatened to shoot him . The suspects ran off with two pizza warmer bags containing five pizzas. The suspects were seen running into a residence on Sandrose Ct. The residents were contacted and five juveniles were detained. All five suspects were positively identified and physical evidence was located at the scene. A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was also robbed the night before. The Domino’s driver responded and positively identified three of the five suspects for that robbery. All five juvenile suspects were arrested and sent to Juvenile Hall for robbery .

. Wilkins was arrested without incident, and she was sent to County Jail. 2/4/17 at 10:07 pm, an officer on patrol saw 34 year old Ronald Phelps removing his dog from the bed of a Toyota pick-up in the 7-11 parking lot on E. 18th St. The officer made contact with Phelps, and the truck turned out to be stolen . Phelps was searched and was found to be in possession of a flare gun that had been painted black, as well as shaved keys that operated the ignition in the truck . Other personal items belonging to Phelps were located inside the cab of the stolen vehicle, as well. Phelps was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, auto theft, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools . Phelps was sent to County Jail.

in the parking lot of Juarez Mexican Restaurant. The officer was able to obtain suspect information and had the vehicle towed/stored. A witness was able to positively identify a . The responsible was already in custody at Juvenile Hall for another strong armed robbery in Antioch. Additional robbery charges will be filed on the juvenile. 2/3/17 at 1:24 pm, the 38 year old victim came to the police department lobby to report an armed robbery . Officers learned the victim arrived home in the 400 block of Grangnelli Ave. the night before at approximately 8:30 pm. He was approached from behind by the suspect who pointed a handgun at him. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim turned over his wallet containing cash. The suspect fled the area on foot.

