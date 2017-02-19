Antioch Police Chief stops department store thieves with $3,800 of fragrances

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 10:37 am, Antioch Police Chief Allan Cantando observed several subjects run out of Macy’s with what appeared to be fragrances and get into a Nissan Altima and flee the scene. Chief Cantando followed the suspects away and made an enforcement stop.

Cantando and assisting officers contacted 30-year-old Keith Tucker, 23-year-old Lavaughna Manuel, 23-year-old Dellvina Richard, 18-year-old Ryan Arnold and a 16-year-old female juvenile in the vehicle. Officers located approximately $3,800 in stolen fragrances within the vehicle.

Officers made contact with Macy’s loss prevention agents, who confirmed they just had a “grab and run” grand theft.

The four adults were booked at Antioch PD and later transported to County Jail on charges of grand theft and conspiracy. The female juvenile was booked at Antioch PD and later released to her parent with a citation.

There’s no word on what Cantando was shopping for at Macy’s, although it was assumed to be a Valentine’s Day gift for his wife.



Share this: