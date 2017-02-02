Storm Update: County preparing for next storm surge

Morgan Territory Road open to local traffic only, expected to reopen Feb. 23; Alhambra Valley Road remains closed

Contra Costa County Public Works crews have been working steadily during the break in the rain to clear mud-covered roads and make repairs where flood and storm damage caused problems. On Thursday, January 26, the Board of Supervisors ratified a proclamation of local emergency stemming from storm damage that took place during the first two weeks of January. High winds coupled with continued rains over a short timeframe led to an estimated $18 million in damage in a number of unincorporated areas of the County, within our cities, and at water, park and sanitation district facilities. The proclamation, along with the State’s declaration of a State of Emergency, will put the County and local jurisdictions in line for potential recovery funding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, (FEMA,) and the State Office of Emergency Services have made site visits throughout the County. It will take several months for the County, working with State and Federal authorities, to get a more firm total on the damages and what costs can be covered.

Two road closures are still in effect in Contra Costa County:

Morgan Territory Road is closed between Marsh Creek Road and Manning Road. The road is open to local traffic and emergency vehicles only and is anticipated to reopen to through traffic on Thursday, February 23.

Alhambra Valley Road between Bear Creek and Castro Ranch Roads is closed indefinitely.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors declared an emergency for the repair of Alhambra Valley Road washout and authorized the Public Works Director to proceed with emergency repairs. The emergency authorization allows the Public Works Department to expedite the repair of this road. The Board of Supervisors also adopted a new resolution to proclaim a local emergency arising out of the damage caused by the series of storms in January and February 2017. This allows the County to potentially seek funding relief for response and damage repairs for emergency responses to the continuing storms during this time period.

Alternate routes for closure of Alhambra Valley Road

With more rain expected late this week, this is a good time to prepare for the next wave, checking rain gutters and storm drains for blockage. If you’re concerned about potential flooding at your home or business, it’s not too late to visit one of the sandbag stations located throughout the county. Please note that you’ll need to bring a shovel, but bags and sand are available for free. Find out details regarding County sandbag sites at www.cccounty.us/sandbags.

County Public Works Maintenance road crews maintain the storm drain inlets through a program of annual inspection and cleaning. To report a clogged catch basin or drainage inlet please call the Public Works Maintenance Division at 925-313-7000 during work hours and after hours call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 925-646-2441.



