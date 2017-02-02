«

Writer impressed with Antioch Council’s response to renewable energy presentation

Dear Editor:

I was really impressed by the strong emphasis the Antioch City Council members put on job creation and local renewable energy production in the questions they asked after the presentation this week of Community Choice Energy programs. Antioch has it all: alert elected council members, residents who want clean jobs, acres of land that can be developed, and a huge electrical load (usage) as a bargaining chip.

Carol Weed

Walnut Creek

