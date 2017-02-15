«
Rep. DeSaulnier to host town hall meeting in Pleasant Hill, Feb. 23

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA-11), who represents portions of Antioch, will host a general town hall meeting on Thursday, February 23rd at 6:30 p.m. in Pleasant Hill. Since his election to Congress, Mark has hosted 33 town hall meetings and mobile district office hours throughout California’s 11th Congressional District.

Representative DeSaulnier invites residents of Contra Costa County to join him for a town hall meeting to listen to a presentation and legislative update. During the town hall constituents will have an opportunity to ask questions and share thoughts on key policy issues and actions taken under the new Administration.

Pleasant Hill Town Hall

Thursday, February 23, 2017
6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Diablo Valley College Cafeteria

321 Golf Club Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Details: Parking Available in Lot 8

For more information or to request ADA accommodations, please email CA11.RSVP@mail.house.gov or call (925) 933-2660.

One Comment to “Rep. DeSaulnier to host town hall meeting in Pleasant Hill, Feb. 23”

  1. David says:
    February 15, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    For those whom he claims to represent, please go and tell Rep. DeSaulnier that we don’t support California being a ‘sanctuary state’!

