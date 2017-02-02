«
»

In Memoriam: Antioch resident Barbara Dalton

Barbara Jane Dalton

Barbara Jane Dalton, 91 years old, native of San Francisco, current resident of Antioch, CA, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017. She was surrounded by her family. She is survived by her six children; Thomas Hanson (Frankie), Sheryl Hanson Heath (Richard), Susan Hanson, Donald Hanson (Christine), Lisa Hanson Spadini, William Hanson (Anna).

Also survived by her nine grandchildren; Daniel and Jennifer Hanson, Erin and Michael Heath, Nicole Hanson Manning, Thomas and Steven Spadini, Matthew and Rachelle Hanson and six Great-grandchildren. Per Barbara’s last wishes, no service will be held.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Barbara Jean Dalton


This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 12:15 am and is filed under Obituary. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply