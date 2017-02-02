In Memoriam: Antioch resident Barbara Dalton

Barbara Jane Dalton, 91 years old, native of San Francisco, current resident of Antioch, CA, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017. She was surrounded by her family. She is survived by her six children; Thomas Hanson (Frankie), Sheryl Hanson Heath (Richard), Susan Hanson, Donald Hanson (Christine), Lisa Hanson Spadini, William Hanson (Anna).

Also survived by her nine grandchildren; Daniel and Jennifer Hanson, Erin and Michael Heath, Nicole Hanson Manning, Thomas and Steven Spadini, Matthew and Rachelle Hanson and six Great-grandchildren. Per Barbara’s last wishes, no service will be held.



