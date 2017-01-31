Sylvia’s Florist celebrates ribbon cutting with Antioch community, business leaders

By Allen Payton

As their third anniversary draws near, on March 1st, Sylvia’s Florist held a ribbon cutting as a new member of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, on Friday evening, Jan. 27, 2017. Attended by members of the Antioch City Council and Chamber, the evening featured beautiful flower arrangements and refreshments, including a fountain of dark chocolate in which to dip fruit and marshmallows, a few speeches and a free red rose to each of those who attended.

Mayor Pro Tem Lamar Thorpe was first to share his thoughts, representing the City of Antioch.

“Thank you for opening your business here in Antioch,” he said. “It’s important for our economic vitality because it’s going to be small businesses that will help us move forward.”

“Certainly in addition I can’t express enough how we’re in a time of change,” Thorpe continued. “I’m delighted you’re here and offering diversity for our residents.”

“Sylvia is from Colima in Mexico. She came here 17 years ago to work hard but most importantly to give back to our country,” he added. “Thank you for making a difference and showing that everybody has a place in our community.”

Chamber CEO Richard Pagano spoke next.

“On behalf of the Chamber of Commerce, thank you so much that you have opened a business in our community so we can do great things in our community,” he shared. “The community is built on the back of people like yourselves.”

That was followed by a presentation Colleen Isenberg of Congressman Jerry McNerney’s office with certificates from him and Assemblyman Jim Frazier.

Antioch Mayor Sean Wright then shared his thoughts.

“I’m so happy for you,” he said. “This is where I started (his chiropractic business in the same building) in Antioch. You have done an amazing turn around. It’s light it’s fresh. It’s just fun to come in.”

“We want you to be successful,” Wright continued. “Reach out to us.”

Owner Sylvia Sandoval who was joined by her husband Valentin Manriquez, family and friends, thanked all who attended.

“Thank you so much for everyone being here,” she said. “I’m so happy. It’s a really good feeling that I can count on you guys. I was nervous. I was excited.”

“Especially thanks to Jack (Monroe, the Chamber’s Membership Representative). He’s been a real blessing,” Sandoval continued. “Thanks to my pastor, my family they’ve been a real support for me.”

“I’m here to serve you,” she added. “I’m not just a flower shop. I rent table cloths, even Port-a-potties.”

Located at 2008 A Street in the ABC Building in Antioch, Sylvia’s is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To place your order for Valentine’s Day or any occasion, call them at (925) 755-0482. Learn more by visiting and “like” their Facebook page at.



