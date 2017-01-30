Oakland man shot in Antioch, Saturday night, police seek shooter

By Corporal James Stenger 3604, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at about 9:44 PM, APD officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Cavallo Road for several gunshots heard in the area. A 35 year-old male Oakland resident was located suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. It was learned the victim was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 1800 block of Cavallo Road. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: