Two men from Oakley, Pittsburg arrested in Antioch following high-speed stolen car chase, Saturday night

By Jimmy Lee, Spokesperson, Contra Costa County Sheriff

On Saturday, January 28, 2017, at about 8:22 PM, a deputy sheriff observed a stolen vehicle traveling in the area of Somersville Road in Antioch.

Office of the Sheriff helicopter STARR3 was overhead as the deputy followed the vehicle on surface streets. A traffic enforcement stop was initiated at Buchanan Road and San Jose Drive in Antioch once Antioch PD units were in position to assist. The suspect vehicle failed to yield, leading the deputy and officers on a pursuit.

STARR3 stayed overhead following the pursuit.

The pursuit continued onto eastbound Highway 4 and then exited onto Hillcrest Avenue. In the area of Eagleridge Drive and Eagle Court, the two suspects fled on foot trying to hide in backyards. One person driving by who called the Herald said it looked like there were about 10 police and sheriffs vehicles on the scene.

One witness said he saw Sheriff’s Deputies and Antioch Police capture the two men in the backyard of a nearby home after they ran from the suspect vehicle. STARR3 directed ground units to where both suspects were hiding on Owl Court. They were taken into custody.

They are identified as 31-year-old Herbert Williams of Pittsburg and 29-year-old Etuate Faiva of Oakley. Both were booked on numerous charges: vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, evasion, obstruction, and probation violation.

Both are being held at the Martinez Detention Facility without bail.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



