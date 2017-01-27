County CASE Team seizes weapons from Pittsburg home, arrest couple, Tuesday

After an investigation into alleged illegal gun sales, the CASE (Contra Costa County Anti-Violence Support Effort) team on Tuesday served a search warrant at a home on the 5100 block of Kirker Pass Road in Pittsburg.

During the search of the residence, CASE team members recovered a .416 Barrett rifle, .308 rifle, and a .223 Colt M4 semi-automatic rifle.

Two people were arrested at the residence: 34-year-old Mitchell Coelho and 32-year-old Mehgan Coelho. Both resided at the home.

They were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm and child endangerment.

Both are being held in lieu of $310,000 bail.

The CASE Team is a joint effort by the Office of the Sheriff, California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Contra Costa County Probation Department, Pittsburg Police Department and Walnut Creek Police Department. CASE was created in November 2011 as a collaborative effort to reduce violent crimes in Contra Costa, especially those related to illegal firearms.



Share this:



Weapons seized from Pittsburg home

