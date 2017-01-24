Antioch author shares autobiography on her struggle to overcome abuse during book signing

By Allen Payton

Antioch business owner and author, Rossolyn Turner held a book signing with the Antioch Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 for her autobiography, entitled “I’ve Got Words for You: The abuse that killed me, and the words that brought me back to life.”

The introduction to her book offers readers a hint of what to expect, as you will find out why Turner accepted abuse and molestation for years and how she finally found the courage and strength to deal with her past.

The description on Amazon.com reads: “Find out what she did to save her life and turned depression into love and success by starting her very own company. This book is perfect for junior high school age and up. Anyone who has experienced any abuse in their life will appreciate this book and will realize they are not alone.”

Turner also owns Playback Communications which provides captioning services and sign interpreting for clients with various disabilities. She shared a few thoughts during her book signing.

“Anyone can overcome abuse and become anything you want in life. It just depends on how bad you want it,” said Turner. “I have heard from many who said they had decided to throw in the towel and after reading this book they began to fight harder to follow their dreams. I knew then I accomplished my purpose for writing the book.”

“Once you begin reading it, you won’t want to put it down,” she added.

Purchase your copy of Turner’s book on Amazon by clicking here. She can be contacted for speaking engagements at (951) 496-8618,



Share this:



I’ve Got Words For You – Turner book





Turner book signing

