County road closure updates – McEwen Road closed in West County

McEwen Road is closed between Highway 4 and Carquinez Scenic Drive near Port Costa due to mudslides. The road is open to emergency vehicles only.

Alhambra Valley Road between Bear Creek Road and Castro Ranch Road is closed indefinitely.Signs and message boards will alert drivers of the closure. There is not an estimated timeframe for reopening Alhambra Valley Road at this time.Drivers are encouraged to use the routes on the map above as alternate routes for Alhambra Valley Road.

Morgan Territory Road is open to local traffic only between Marsh Creek Road and Manning Road is anticipated to reopen the week of January 23-30

The amount of rain received has saturated the soil which makes it more difficult to remove the mudslides and clean the roadways. Crews are monitoring County roads during the storms and additional closures may be necessary for public safety. The County will continue to provide updates as conditions change.



Share this:



Road Closures 1-20-17 map

