Due to storm damage Contra Costa County issues Proclamation of Local Emergency

Contra Costa County Administrator David Twa on Thursday, January 19, 2017, signed a proclamation of local emergency in response to winter storm damage that has occurred in a variety of locations throughout the unincorporated parts of the County. The local emergency declaration will be presented to the Board of Supervisors for ratification in a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 26, at 8:30 a.m. The emergency status enables the County to be eligible for disaster relief funding that might be available in the future.

The strong series of storms has led to widespread flooding, mudslides, sinkholes and damage to public buildings, flood control facilities and roadways. Notably, Alhambra Valley Road remains closed between Bear Creek and Castro Ranch Roads. Signs and message boards remain in place to alert drivers; there is no estimate yet on a date for reopening Alhambra Valley Road.

Morgan Territory Road remains open only to local traffic between Marsh Creek and Manning Roads, with the goal of reopening entirely next week.



