Some county roads reopened, Morgan Territory Road anticipated to reopen next week

Contra Costa County has reopened the following roads:

Marsh Creek Road between the Clayton city limits and Deer Valley Road

McEwen Road between Highway 4 and Carquinez Scenic Drive

The following road is open to local traffic only:

Morgan Territory Road between Marsh Creek Road and Manning Road is anticipated to reopen the week of January 23-30

The closures were required due to mudslides and flooding concerns. The amount of rain received has saturated the soil which makes it more difficult to remove the mudslides and clean the roadways. Alhambra Valley Road between Bear Creek Road and Castro Ranch Road is closed indefinitely. Signs and message boards will alert drivers of the closure. There is not an estimated timeframe for reopening Alhambra Valley Road at this time. Drivers are encouraged to use the routes on the map below as alternate routes for Alhambra Valley Road.

If you’re concerned about flooding at your home or business, it’s not too late to visit one of the free sandbag stations located throughout the county. Please note that you’ll need to bring a shovel, but bags and sand are available for free. Find out details regarding County sandbag sites at www.cccounty.us/sandbags.

County Public Works Maintenance road crews maintain the storm drain inlets through a program of annual inspection and cleaning. To report a clogged catch basin or drainage inlet please call the Public Works Maintenance Division at 925-313-7000 during work hours and after hours call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 925-646-2441.

Important phone numbers and webpages:

(925)313-7000 Public Works Maintenance Division- For emergencies during normal business hours

(707)551-4100 California Highway Patrol- For emergencies after hours

(925)646-2441 Contra Costa County Sheriffs Dispatch- For emergencies after hours

http://www.cccounty.us/sandbags - Contra Costa County Sand Bag Locations

http://www.cccounty.us/5906/Winter-Storm-Preparedness-Winter Storm Preparedness

http://www.co.contra-costa.ca.us/5895/Flooding-Information-Flood Information

http://www.cccounty.us/332/FEMA-Floodplain-Program- FEMA Floodplain Program

http://www.contracosta.ca.gov/1578/Flood-Forecast-Information-How to Flood Forecast

http://www.co.contra-costa.ca.us/5907/Flood-Preparedness-California Flood Preparedness



