Car crashes into Antioch house, possibly fatal for driver, Tuesday night

Police and fire personnel responded to a car crashing into a house on E. 13th Street at Simmons Street, Thursday night, January 17, 2017 Photos by Bill Goldsby.

Police and fire personnel responded to a car crashing into a house at the corner of Simmons and E. 13th Streets, Thursday night, January 17, 2017 Photos by Bill Goldsby

Car crashes into house close up finalBy Allen Payton

According to a neighbor, following a shooting, a driver crashed a car into a house on Simmons Street at E. 13th Street, near Hillcrest Avenue in Antioch, Tuesday night about 10:30 p.m.

“I hear it was a possible drug deal gone bad at E. 13th and Hillcrest,” said Bill Goldsby, who lives three houses from the scene of the accident.

He believes the driver died as a result of the collision, which resulted in minor damage to the house and shrubs.

Asked if it was a police chase, Goldsby responded, “No. From what I have heard, the driver was selling drugs when someone started chasing them, shot at him, he lost control and then hit the house.”

12:15 AM Update: “Right now City of Antioch crews just brought out the auxiliary lights to light up the area,” Goldsby said via Facebook messenger. “VIPS (Volunteers In Police Service) are manning the road blocks right now.”

A call has been made to the Antioch Police Department for details. Please check back later for updates to this story.

 

