Supervisor Burgis announces committee, board and commission assignments

Last Tuesday, January 10, 2017, County Supervisor Diane Burgis was officially sworn into office, representing District III on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. The district includes most of Antioch, and all of Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Byron and Knightsen in East County, as well as Blackhawk, Diablo and Camino Tassajara in the San Ramon Valley.

“It’s truly an honor to have earned the trust and confidence of the voters of District Three,” said Supervisor Diane Burgis. “I’m excited to follow in the footsteps of East County’s loyal advocate, Supervisor Mary Nejedly Piepho, and to work hard for my constituents defending the Delta, improving public safety and strengthening our local economy.”

During last Tuesday’s meeting each board was also appointed to various county committee and regional boards and commissions. Supervisor Burgis was appointed to the following posts:

Chair:

• Transportation, Water and Infrastructure Committee

Vice Chair:

• Airport Committee

• East County Transportation Planning (TRANSPLAN)

• Internal Operations Committee

• Legislation Committee

• Open Space/Parks & East Bay Regional Parks District Liaison Committee

• State Route 4 Bypass Authority

Commissioner:

• Delta Protection Commission

Director:

• Tri Delta Transit Authority Board

Member:

• California Identification System Remote Access Network Board

• City-County Relations Committee

• Dougherty Valley Oversight Committee

• East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy Governing Board

• East Contra Costa Regional Fee & Finance Authority

• East County Water Management Association

• eBART Partnership Policy Advisory Committee

• Northern Waterfront Economic Development Ad Hoc Committee

Alternate Member:

• Association of Bay Area Counties Executive Board

• Contra Costa Transportation Authority Board

• Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO)

• Mental Health Commission

• Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Conservancy Board

In her first term, Diane’s policy priorities include:

• Transportation infrastructure improvements and expansion

• Responsible stewardship of natural resources, open space and the Delta

• Preservation and revitalization of the county’s agricultural core

• Faster police, fire and emergency response times

• Efficient and effective delivery of county services

Prior to her election as a County Supervisor, Diane was the Executive Director of Friends of Marsh Creek Watershed and also served as:

• Ward 7 Director of the East Bay Regional Park District

• Oakley City Councilmember

• Delta Protection Commission Member

• Association of Bay Area Governments Regional Planning Committee Member

Click here for additional information about the office of Supervisor Diane Burgis.



