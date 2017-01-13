The Furry Friends Food Relief Program (FFFR) will hold their second annual benefit dinner Saturday, February 11, 2017. Just in time to spend a wonderful evening with family, friends or that special someone for Valentine’s Day.

We assist families in need in Contra Costa County with dog and cat food. We now have our food pantry open every Monday from 7-8 pm and Wednesday from 6-8 pm, located at 1300 Central Blvd, Brentwood. We do low cost vaccine clinics and food distributions to the public every 4 weeks, please check our calendar on our website for the next upcoming clinic.

We are always in need of donations of medical supplies, flea treatment, food, bedding, collars, leashes, crates, anything to assist families and their furry friends.

The theme for this year’s dinner will be The Roaring 20’s and it will be held, once again at the beautiful event center at Shadow Lakes Golf Course in Brentwood, located at 401 W Country Club Drive from 5:00 to 10:00 pm. The evening will be filled with music, dancing and wonderful silent auction items.

Cocktail hour from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm. Appetizers and salads will be served along with rolls. Dinner choices are pork tenderloin, salmon, the vegetarian option is Eggplant Parmesan with sides of mashed potatoes and mixed veggies. The pork tenderloin has a creamy Dijon-wine sauce and Salmon is topped with garlic, lemon, butter and onions. No-Host Bar.

We have wonderful raffle and silent auction items to bid on. Stop by to have some fun at the Photo Station. It’s going to be a great night of fun to raise money for this organization who helps families keep their pets out of the shelters.

Get your tickets before February 3, 2017 and join us in a fun and different way to spend time with friends, family, or that special someone. Each table seats up to 8-10 people.

Ticket sales are going on now at http://furryfriendsfoodre.wixsite.com/fffr/roaring-20-s-benefit-dinner-2017.

Furry Friends Food Relief Program – “Helping those in need feed their Furry Friends.” Tax ID 47-2163583.

For more information visit us online at www.furryfriendsfoodre.wix.com/fffr, “Like” us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FurryFriendFoodReliefProgram or you can contact us by phone or text at 925-240-3178.



Roaring 20′s art

