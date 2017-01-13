Antioch man shoots, kills himself following Hwy 4 CHP chase for DUI, Thursday night

Pursuit began in Pittsburg, ended in Concord

Thursday night, January 12, 2017 at about 11 pm, CHP began a DUI investigation of a driver suspected of driving impaired at Harbor Court and Harbor Street in the city of Pittsburg. The driver showed signs of impairment and CHP requested him to exit his vehicle for a DUI investigation. The driver refused to exit and fled the scene prompting CHP to pursue him on westbound Highway 4.

CHP pursued the Honda sedan as he exited Port Chicago Highway, drove to and parked in a driveway located on Gratton Way in Concord. At that point, two CHP units and a CHP supervisor were parked behind the suspect vehicle. While still in his Honda, the suspect (a 45-year-old white male from Antioch) brandished a semi automatic pistol, turned it on himself, discharged it and suffered a self-inflicted wound and subsequently killed himself.

No CHP Officers were injured nor did any CHP officers fire their weapons. CHP’s Golden Gate Divisions Special Investigative Unit (SIU) is conducting a full investigation. This is still an open investigation. A call into the CHP Contra Costa for the suspect’s name and any other details was not returned before press time and that is all the information the CHP has released as of now.



