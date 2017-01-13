Assemblymember Jim Frazier will be a special guest at an upcoming free workshop for East Contra Costa County businesses that want to learn more about using social media to promote their work. Co-sponsored by the Antioch and Brentwood Chambers of Commerce, the workshop will run from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2017, at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center, 4800 Golf Course Road in Antioch.

The “Boost Your Business” event will give participants up-to-date tools, insights and best practices for using Facebook and Instagram to grow their business. Participants will also hear tips and tricks from local business owners and learn about creative ways to reach out.

The workshop is free, but registration is encouraged. To sign up, or for more information, visit https://boostantioch.splashthat.com.

To contact Assembly member Frazier please visit his website at www.asmdc.org/frazier or call his District Office at 925-513-0411. Follow and “Like” him on Facebook for updates on events and happenings in the 11th AD.



