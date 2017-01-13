Antioch Little League begins 60th year with sign-ups Saturday, next week

Antioch Little League has a deep rich history in our community with this being the 60th year. We have had local legendary names that have came through playing, coaching and helping over the years. Our Little League has been fortunate to have family lineages for decades involved. Families like the Martins, Mayjoffos, Pearson, Felix just to name a few and not to slight any for their time and dedication.

The next wave of support and involvement is now needed to keep this great organization teaching the love of baseball to our youth. The town has grown into a City with many opportunities for our children to participate in, it is still the simple joy of baseball in the spring and a parent playing catch with their in the yard that brings many of us back every year.

If this same excitement and love is shared the opportunity is there for everyone. Antioch Little League is in need of Coaches, don’t worry if you have never Coached before there are Coaching classes and assistance available. As any league the more children that sign up the better the league. The more that sign up the more Coaches that are needed.

Here are the upcoming dates and locations for sign ups:

January 14th

Antioch Youth Sports Complex 10am-2pm

Apollo Ct off Wilbur

January 18th

Straw Hat Pizza 6pm-9pm

3001 Delta Fair Blvd

January 21st

Antioch Youth Sports Complex 10am-2pm

Apollo Ct off Wilbur

For more information please visit our website at www.antiochlittleleauge.com.



Little_League_Baseball_-_Logo

