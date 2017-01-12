«

In Memoriam: Former Antioch resident Chris Lee Shattuck

September 29, 1945 – January 6, 2017

Born in Glendale, Ca. Chris Lee Shattuck, passed away after a long illness at the age of 71. He lived in Antioch and started with PG&E in the area in 1969. He retired from PG&E after 43 years of service. He graduated from Red Bluff High and after graduation Chris entered the military through the United Sates Navy serving in Vietnam. Mr. Shattuck is survived by his wife Marcy, sister Robin Bailey, 2 children, 2 stepchildren, 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Virginia Shattuck and daughter Sue Zuni.

P.L. Fry & Son is honored to be serving the Shattuck family. Services will be held on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. held at P.L .Fry & Son Chapel 290 N. Union Rd. Manteca, Ca. Due to his love of animals, in lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Manteca Animal Shelter.

 

