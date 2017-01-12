«
Shooting victim shows up at Antioch hospital Wednesday, won’t cooperate with police

By Sergeant Rick Smith, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at approximately 1:05 PM, Antioch Police Officers were advised of a possible shooting victim that had been brought into the Emergency Room by car for treatment. Officers contacted an uncooperative male adult in the Emergency Room with a single gunshot wound.

Exact details of what occurred are still being investigated at this time and are vague. No further information will be released at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.

One Comment to “Shooting victim shows up at Antioch hospital Wednesday, won’t cooperate with police”

  1. XXX says:
    January 12, 2017 at 11:15 am

    This is how they conduct themselves – the criminals. So, the police are left . . . and we wonder???

    Reply

