Winners to be honored at Antioch Chamber of Commerce Annual Inaugural Gala & Awards Ceremony

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce annually celebrates the best of Antioch for their contributions in developing the social and economic well-being of our community. The nomination process is now open for the 2016 Youth of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Citizen of the Year Most Impact, and Citizen of the Year Lifetime Achievement categories. We encourage community members to honor individuals and organizations for their contributions by submitting nominations for any and all of the respective categories.

Please complete the appropriate nomination form, and return to the Antioch Chamber of Commerce by January 27, 2017. Please direct inquiries to the Antioch Chamber of Commerce at 925-757-1800 or at frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com

The Gala will be held Friday, March 10, 2017, with 6 pm – Social Hour 7pm – Dinner. Ticket purchase and registration will be available, soon.

The Chamber is requesting the public’s participation in this exciting event by doing a few important things:

1. Donate an item to our auction.

The funds raised by the auction go towards supporting business education and advocacy efforts for the Antioch business community.

Download a donation form here.

2. Nominate a Business for the Business of the Year Award.

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce, through its “Business of the Year” Award, honors a company’s contributions in developing the social and economic well being of Antioch.

Download Business of the Year nomination form.

3. Nominate a Citizen for the Citizen of the Year Award.

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce, through its “Citizen of the Year” Award, honors an individual for his/her contributions in developing the social and economic well being of Antioch.

Download Citizen of the Year nomination form.

4. Nominate a youth for the Youth of the Year Award.

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce, through its “Youth of the Year” Award, honors a youth for his/her contributions to the community of Antioch.

Download Youth of the Year nomination form.

5. Nominate a Non-Profit for the Non-Profit of the Year Award.

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce, through its “Non-Profit of the Year” Award, honors a local non-profit’s dedication, time and service contributions in developing the social and economic well being of Antioch.

Download Non-Profit of the year nomination form.

Return nomination forms to the Antioch Chamber of Commerce by January 27, 2017.

Mail or Drop Off To: Antioch Chamber of Commerce, 101 H Street, Unit 4, Antioch, CA 94509

Please direct inquiries to the Antioch Chamber of Commerce at 925-757-1800 or by email to frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com.

For more information visit www.antiochamber.com.



Share this:



antioch-chamber-inaugural-gala-2017

