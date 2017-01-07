The songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim and much more

What a more perfect way to end the week of Valentine’s Day than by taking your sweetheart to hear Hadleigh Adams sing the songs of Classical Broadway. The internationally acclaimed baritone and soloist will be celebrating the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim and much more on Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 PM.

Hadleigh Adams is a New Zealand-born baritone now resident in the United States. He has a demanding concert schedule on the opera stage having recently performed at London’s Royal National Theatre, the Sydney Opera House, and for two years he was a principal young artist at the San Francisco Opera taking the stage in over 75 performances.

In his Classical Broadway program, Hadleigh showcases his passion for musical theatre performing a collection of songs from Broadway’s most beloved shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, My Fair Lady, and Les Miserables. Contemporary classics from the songbooks of Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber will also be featured…and, don’t be surprised if Hadleigh throws in a favorite operatic aria or two.

El Campanil Theatre, 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

For Tickets: Adults $25, Seniors (62& over) $25, Youth (under 18) $10, call the Box Office at (925) 757-9500 or visit http://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/classical-broadway.html.

For more information about Hadleigh Adams, visit www.hadleighadams.com.



