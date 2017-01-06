Antioch Chamber hires new CEO following Wright’s election as mayor

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce announced today that local State Farm agent, Richard Pagano will be its new its Chief Executive Officer. Pagano replaces former CEO, and newly elected Mayor of Antioch, Dr. Sean Wright.

Asked about the Chamber’s leadership change, incoming chair-elect Donna McGee of Kaiser Permanente said, “We’re looking forward to Richard’s leadership. As our immediate past-chair, he has proven himself a valuable asset both to the Chamber, and the community at large. Under the direction of the board, we expect that he will maintain the mission and vision the Chamber has been operating under for the past six years.”

The Mission of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce is to promote our community, advocate for businesses with government, grow our local businesses, and encourage regional economic development and job creation.

“I’m excited to continue the good work the Chamber had been doing for the past six years under Sean’s leadership,” Pagano said. “We have a dynamic Board of Directors that has been supportive throughout the transition process, and I’m thankful for all they’ve done to make this seamless.”

“I’m looking forward to maintaining our mission of promoting the community, advocating for business with government, helping businesses grow, and encouraging regional economic development,” he added.

Incorporated in 1938, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce is a voluntary partnership of business and professional people working together to build a healthy economy and to improve the quality of life in our community. As the Chamber works to accomplish these goals, it wears many hats: economic developer and planner, community promoter, business spokesperson, economic counselor and teacher, government relations specialist, human resources advisor, and public relations practitioner. The Chamber is a member organization that represents almost 300 businesses who employ thousands of employees serving the East Contra Costa community.

“The Chamber is excited to continue advocating for those businesses and growing the economic climate under Richard Pagano’s leadership,” added McGee.

You can contact the Antioch Chamber of Commerce by visiting us at 101 H St. #4 Antioch, CA 94509, www.antiochchamber.com, emailing frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com, or calling 925.757.1800



