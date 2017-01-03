In Memoriam: Local singer, Kaiser Antioch volunteer Ofelia Dimas

Born on 10/29/49 in McNary, Texas.

Entered in to eternal peace on 12/24/16.

Ofelia is survived by her seven children: Anna Marie Dimas, Lina Smith, Bennie Dimas, Jerry Dimas, Monica Gonzales, Paul Dimas, Russell Dimas and her 12 grandchildren.

Ofelia loved to be with her children and grandchildren. She loved to sing and loved gardening. She was a volunteer at Kaiser in Antioch and loved to help others. She was a very generous person and would often help a stranger if she could at any time.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Maclovio and Luisa Marquez.

Services will be held Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Bear Creek Community Church, 1171 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi, CA 95242.

Burial and reception to immediately follow.



